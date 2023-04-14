Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) Drops -20.25% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s traded shares were 3.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.35% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the BCS share is $9.44, that puts it down -20.25 from that peak though still a striking 24.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.89. The company’s market capitalization is $29.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.54 million shares over the past three months.

Barclays PLC (BCS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.50. BCS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Barclays PLC (BCS) registered a 2.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.35% in intraday trading to $7.85 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.97%, and it has moved by 15.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.11%. The short interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is 5.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.28, which implies an increase of 30.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.74 and $15.30 respectively. As a result, BCS is trading at a discount of -94.9% off the target high and 1.4% off the low.

Barclays PLC (BCS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Barclays PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Barclays PLC (BCS) shares have gone up 29.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.50% against 6.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.90%. While earnings are projected to return -16.40% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.60% per annum.

BCS Dividends

Barclays PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Barclays PLC is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders

Barclays PLC insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.59%, with the float percentage being 3.59%. Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 340 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 15.76 million shares (or 0.40% of all shares), a total value of $122.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.83 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 0.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $123.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Barclays PLC (BCS) shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that DFA International Value Series owns about 7.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.1 million, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $21.44 million.