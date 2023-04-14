Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Is Increase 8.29%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.64% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ASM share is $0.99, that puts it up 1.98 from that peak though still a striking 53.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $153.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 472.97K shares over the past three months.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) registered a 4.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.64% in intraday trading to $1.01 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.46%, and it has moved by 47.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.29%. The short interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) is 0.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.69, which implies an increase of 40.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, ASM is trading at a discount of -98.02% off the target high and -23.76% off the low.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) shares have gone up 88.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.50% against 8.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.73 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.87 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.05 million and $9.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.20% and then jump by 48.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.10%. While earnings are projected to return 228.10% in 2023.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. insiders own 15.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.70%, with the float percentage being 3.20%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.87 million shares (or 0.73% of all shares), a total value of $0.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.79 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.54 million.