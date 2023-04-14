Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.08% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the ATER share is $7.26, that puts it down -680.65 from that peak though still a striking 27.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $68.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.09 million shares over the past three months.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ATER has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Aterian Inc. (ATER) registered a 10.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.08% in intraday trading to $0.93 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.31%, and it has moved by 0.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.50%. The short interest in Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) is 9.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.31, which implies an increase of 59.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, ATER is trading at a discount of -222.58% off the target high and -7.53% off the low.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aterian Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aterian Inc. (ATER) shares have gone down -13.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.56% against 16.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 78.20% this quarter and then jump 46.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.52 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $53.52 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $41.67 million and $58.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.60% and then drop by -8.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.20%. While earnings are projected to return 55.80% in 2023.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Aterian Inc. insiders own 11.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.61%, with the float percentage being 20.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.38 million shares (or 5.41% of all shares), a total value of $3.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.93 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aterian Inc. (ATER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 million.