Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Rose 39.69% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 36.31% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s traded shares were 1.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.02% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the ASAN share is $36.58, that puts it down -94.89 from that peak though still a striking 39.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.32. The company’s market capitalization is $4.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.47 million shares over the past three months.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ASAN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Asana Inc. (ASAN) registered a 1.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.02% in intraday trading to $18.77 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.94%, and it has moved by -9.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.37%. The short interest in Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is 11.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.50, which implies an increase of 16.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, ASAN is trading at a discount of -59.83% off the target high and 46.72% off the low.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Asana Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares have gone down -13.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.12% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 55.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $150.56 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $157.75 million by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $120.65 million and $134.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.80% and then jump by 16.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -24.70% in 2023.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 30 and June 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Asana Inc. insiders own 39.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.31%, with the float percentage being 67.03%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 7.02 million shares (or 5.45% of all shares), a total value of $131.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.73 million shares, is of Champlain Investment Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 5.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $126.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Asana Inc. (ASAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.0 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $37.54 million.