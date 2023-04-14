Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) Have Dropped -7.98% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.70% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the HOUS share is $14.01, that puts it down -138.27 from that peak though still a striking 26.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.33. The company’s market capitalization is $628.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.85 million shares over the past three months.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. HOUS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.79.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) trade information

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) registered a 3.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.70% in intraday trading to $5.88 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.64%, and it has moved by 21.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.48%. The short interest in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) is 11.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.30, which implies an increase of 19.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $10.50 respectively. As a result, HOUS is trading at a discount of -78.57% off the target high and 14.97% off the low.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) shares have gone down -26.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -277.78% against -11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -315.80% this quarter and then drop -52.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.72 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.64 billion and $2.14 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -30.60% and then drop by -19.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.80%. While earnings are projected to return -188.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 27.70% per annum.

HOUS Dividends

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)’s Major holders

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. insiders own 3.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 113.99%, with the float percentage being 118.69%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 306 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.84 million shares (or 17.98% of all shares), a total value of $126.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.42 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 16.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $117.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (HOUS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.51 million, or about 5.94% of the stock, which is worth about $52.77 million.