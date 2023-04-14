After A 11.09% Jump In The Last Week, Does Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s traded shares were 1.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.53% or $1.29. The 52-week high for the RCKT share is $23.48, that puts it down -27.4 from that peak though still a striking 58.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.57. The company’s market capitalization is $1.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 866.66K shares over the past three months.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. RCKT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.86.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) trade information

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) registered a 7.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.53% in intraday trading to $18.43 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.09%, and it has moved by -1.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.23%. The short interest in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) is 9.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.64, which implies an increase of 63.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $75.00 respectively. As a result, RCKT is trading at a discount of -306.95% off the target high and -79.06% off the low.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) shares have gone up 11.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.45% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.40% this quarter and then drop -3.60% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.50%. While earnings are projected to return -21.80% in 2023.

RCKT Dividends

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s Major holders

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 3.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.59%, with the float percentage being 101.29%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 17.69 million shares (or 22.29% of all shares), a total value of $325.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.59 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $102.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.39 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $25.66 million.