A Quick Glance At Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) Stock: It Is up 31.68% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 8.38 Percent

During the last session, Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)’s traded shares were 1.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.48% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the RSVR share is $9.72, that puts it down -50.23 from that peak though still a striking 31.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.42. The company’s market capitalization is $418.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 79150.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 79.23K shares over the past three months.

Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RSVR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) trade information

Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) registered a 7.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.48% in intraday trading to $6.47 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.57%, and it has moved by 8.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.63%. The short interest in Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) is 2.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 31.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.33, which implies an increase of 47.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, RSVR is trading at a discount of -100.93% off the target high and -70.02% off the low.

Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Reservoir Media Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) shares have gone up 41.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.00% against -13.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.75 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.12 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.12 million and $24.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.90% and then jump by 11.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 39.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

RSVR Dividends

Reservoir Media Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR)’s Major holders

Reservoir Media Inc. insiders own 54.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.58%, with the float percentage being 102.61%. Richmond Hill Investments, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 14.2 million shares (or 22.06% of all shares), a total value of $84.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.37 million shares, is of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 5.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $20.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $2.39 million.