A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN), As It Continued To Fall -11.95% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares were 2.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SWN share is $9.87, that puts it down -91.65 from that peak though still a striking 10.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.60. The company’s market capitalization is $5.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 26.07 million shares over the past three months.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. SWN has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.29.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) registered a -0.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.18% in intraday trading to $5.15 this Thursday, 04/13/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.61%, and it has moved by 9.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.86%. The short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 59.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.13, which implies an increase of 36.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, SWN is trading at a discount of -171.84% off the target high and 2.91% off the low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Southwestern Energy Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares have gone down -23.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -37.59% against -17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.50% this quarter and then drop -54.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -56.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.68 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.53 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.94 billion and $4.14 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -42.90% and then drop by -63.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.40%. While earnings are projected to return -31.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Southwestern Energy Company insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.05%, with the float percentage being 85.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 575 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 116.54 million shares (or 10.58% of all shares), a total value of $681.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 98.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $576.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 50.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $349.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34.07 million, or about 3.06% of the stock, which is worth about $199.29 million.