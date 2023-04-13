Year-To-Date, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Price Has Decrease -48.21%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s traded shares were 2.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.99% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BBIG share is $2.35, that puts it down -879.17 from that peak though still a striking 4.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $56.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.95 million shares over the past three months.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) registered a -2.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.99% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.43%, and it has moved by -40.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.68%. The short interest in Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is 36.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.67 day(s) to cover.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 17 and April 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Vinco Ventures Inc. insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.35%, with the float percentage being 18.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 14.52 million shares (or 5.83% of all shares), a total value of $6.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 5.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.59 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $4.28 million.