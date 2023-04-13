Will Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s traded shares were 2.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.87% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SYTA share is $1.62, that puts it down -1250.0 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $7.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.73 million shares over the past three months.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) registered a -5.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.87% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.90%, and it has moved by -43.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.07%. The short interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) is 2.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.50, which implies an increase of 76.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.50 and $0.50 respectively. As a result, SYTA is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.63 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 46.80% in 2023.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Siyata Mobile Inc. insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.86%, with the float percentage being 4.87%. Concord Wealth Partners is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 1.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $20406.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 19350.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3473.0 market value.