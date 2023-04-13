What Will iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Be Like After It Jumps -16.13% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares were 3.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.64% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the IQ share is $7.99, that puts it down -16.13 from that peak though still a striking 76.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.65. The company’s market capitalization is $6.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.30 million shares over the past three months.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. IQ has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) registered a 4.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.64% in intraday trading to $6.88 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.54%, and it has moved by -4.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 54.84%. The short interest in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is 27.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $58.71, which implies an increase of 88.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.25 and $86.12 respectively. As a result, IQ is trading at a discount of -1151.74% off the target high and -179.8% off the low.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that iQIYI Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. iQIYI Inc. (IQ) shares have gone up 202.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,450.00% against -6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.12 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.01 billion and $924.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.70% and then jump by 21.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.90%. While earnings are projected to return 98.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.84% per annum.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 24 and May 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

iQIYI Inc. insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.07%, with the float percentage being 48.17%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 307 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25.33 million shares (or 4.58% of all shares), a total value of $174.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.53 million shares, is of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $162.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iQIYI Inc. (IQ) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 11.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.38 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $30.18 million.