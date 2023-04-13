What To Expect As Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Delivers An 59.02% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s traded shares were 1.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $166.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.52% or $2.48. The 52-week high for the NVO share is $164.93, that puts it up 0.64 from that peak though still a striking 42.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $95.02. The company’s market capitalization is $282.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. NVO has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.23.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) registered a 1.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.52% in intraday trading to $166.00 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.13%, and it has moved by 16.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.25%. The short interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is 2.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $153.02, which implies a decrease of -8.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $99.68 and $179.08 respectively. As a result, NVO is trading at a discount of -7.88% off the target high and 39.95% off the low.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Novo Nordisk A/S has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) shares have gone up 59.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.35% against -3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.40% this quarter and then jump 53.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.62 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.58 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.76 billion and $5.65 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.40% and then jump by 34.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.70%. While earnings are projected to return 17.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.80% per annum.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk A/S is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Novo Nordisk A/S is 1.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

Novo Nordisk A/S insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.55%, with the float percentage being 8.55%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,179 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.6 million shares (or 0.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.71 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.45 million shares, is of Jennison Associates LLC’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.55 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 3.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $457.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.59 million, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $281.61 million.