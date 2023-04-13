What To Expect As Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Delivers An -13.90% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s traded shares were 3.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. The 52-week high for the HYMC share is $2.24, that puts it down -357.14 from that peak though still a striking 36.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $89.04M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.22 million shares over the past three months.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. HYMC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) registered a -0.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.16% in intraday trading to $0.49 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.67%, and it has moved by 22.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.35%. The short interest in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) is 12.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 98.70% this quarter and then jump 80.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 75.70% in 2023.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation insiders own 21.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.86%, with the float percentage being 22.73%. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 17.92 million shares (or 8.95% of all shares), a total value of $9.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.5 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.23 million, or about 1.62% of the stock, which is worth about $1.72 million.