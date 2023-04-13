What Should You Do With Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s traded shares were 24.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.33% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the PBLA share is $86.00, that puts it down -15257.14 from that peak though still a striking 42.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $7.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PBLA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) registered a 29.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.33% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 47.76%, and it has moved by -21.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.29%. The short interest in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.75, which implies an increase of 90.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.50 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, PBLA is trading at a discount of -1685.71% off the target high and -167.86% off the low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Panbela Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shares have gone down -94.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 97.66% against 10.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 94.30% this quarter and then jump 99.50% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.20%. While earnings are projected to return -96.20% in 2023.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.08%, with the float percentage being 0.09%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5337.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $15648.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 813.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2383.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4915.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53140.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 515.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $5568.0.