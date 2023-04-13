WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s traded shares were 16.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.38% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the WE share is $8.08, that puts it down -1583.33 from that peak though still a striking -16.67% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $363.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.21 million shares over the past three months.

WeWork Inc. (WE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.34.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

WeWork Inc. (WE) registered a -13.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.38% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.55%, and it has moved by -47.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.13%. The short interest in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is 77.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.81, which implies an increase of 87.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.75 and $6.80 respectively. As a result, WE is trading at a discount of -1316.67% off the target high and -264.58% off the low.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WeWork Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WeWork Inc. (WE) shares have gone down -79.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.69% against 16.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.40% this quarter and then jump 67.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $849.36 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $872.05 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $765 million and $815 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.00% and then jump by 7.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 56.90% in 2023.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

WeWork Inc. insiders own 12.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.11%, with the float percentage being 102.47%. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 324.35 million shares (or 45.60% of all shares), a total value of $463.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 81.08 million shares, is of SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD’s that is approximately 11.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $115.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WeWork Inc. (WE) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 12.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.21 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $21.76 million.