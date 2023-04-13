We Just Learned Something New About Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) This Week With Its 20.84% Gain

During the recent session, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s traded shares were 2.31 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.70% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the TIVC share is $2.87, that puts it down -1693.75 from that peak though still a striking 18.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $4.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) registered a 10.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.70% in intraday trading to $0.16 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.84%, and it has moved by -15.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.92%. The short interest in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tivic Health Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) shares have gone down -89.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.27% against 9.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $400k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $520k by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 57.10% in 2023.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Tivic Health Systems Inc. insiders own 10.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.32%, with the float percentage being 8.15%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25900.0 shares (or 0.09% of all shares), a total value of $16573.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14600.0 shares, is of Advisor Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9342.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund owns about 2667.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3520.0 market value.