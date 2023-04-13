Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) On Wednesday – Down -37.5% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s traded shares were 44.28 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -34.83% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the VORB share is $6.79, that puts it down -8387.5 from that peak though still a striking -37.5% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $25.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 55.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.79 million shares over the past three months.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VORB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) registered a -34.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -34.83% in intraday trading to $0.08 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -48.39%, and it has moved by -93.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.84%. The short interest in Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) is 0.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 98.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, VORB is trading at a discount of -7400.0% off the target high and -7400.0% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.19 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $25 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -29.30% in 2023.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. insiders own 79.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.83%, with the float percentage being 94.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 0.64% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $13536.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $13536.0.