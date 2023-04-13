Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) Continues To Thrive In 2023, As Its Stock Is Up 88.62% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s traded shares were 3.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the VKTX share is $18.03, that puts it down -1.69 from that peak though still a striking 88.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.02. The company’s market capitalization is $1.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.97 million shares over the past three months.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. VKTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.23% in intraday trading to $17.73 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.99%, and it has moved by 68.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 511.38%. The short interest in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) is 5.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.10, which implies an increase of 34.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, VKTX is trading at a discount of -97.41% off the target high and -7.16% off the low.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viking Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) shares have gone up 526.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.67% against 10.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.50%. While earnings are projected to return -25.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Viking Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.84%, with the float percentage being 38.15%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 4.38 million shares (or 5.59% of all shares), a total value of $77.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.33 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $58.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 1.21% of the stock, which is worth about $16.87 million.