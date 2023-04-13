TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Is Up 32.89% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -1.30% – What To Do Now

During the last session, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.49% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the TMC share is $2.16, that puts it down -184.21 from that peak though still a striking 32.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.51. The company’s market capitalization is $218.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.50 million shares over the past three months.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TMC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) registered a -8.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.49% in intraday trading to $0.76 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.06%, and it has moved by -12.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.61%. The short interest in TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is 4.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.2 day(s) to cover.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TMC the metals company Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) shares have gone down -24.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.22% against 14.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -3.40% in 2023.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

TMC the metals company Inc. insiders own 45.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.47%, with the float percentage being 21.09%. First Manhattan Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 5.42 million shares (or 1.95% of all shares), a total value of $4.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.71 million shares, is of Ronit Capital LLP’s that is approximately 0.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) shares are U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund owns about 100000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75999.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $87510.0.