Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH)

During the recent session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.61% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the PATH share is $22.30, that puts it down -35.73 from that peak though still a striking 36.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.40. The company’s market capitalization is $8.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.24 million shares over the past three months.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. PATH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

UiPath Inc. (PATH) registered a 1.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.61% in intraday trading to $16.43 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.42%, and it has moved by 14.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.78%. The short interest in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is 30.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.62, which implies an increase of 16.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $27.50 respectively. As a result, PATH is trading at a discount of -67.38% off the target high and 8.7% off the low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that UiPath Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares have gone up 39.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.43% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 166.70% this quarter and then jump 200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $271.8 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $283.63 million by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $245.07 million and $242.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.90% and then jump by 17.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 48.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 31.70% per annum.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 30 and June 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc. insiders own 11.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.07%, with the float percentage being 74.31%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 437 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 44.05 million shares (or 9.28% of all shares), a total value of $559.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.93 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $367.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 26.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $336.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.04 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $114.01 million.