The Time To Buy Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Is Now

During the recent session, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.53% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the EQX share is $9.07, that puts it down -60.53 from that peak though still a striking 58.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.35. The company’s market capitalization is $1.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.40 million shares over the past three months.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) registered a -0.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.53% in intraday trading to $5.65 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.07%, and it has moved by 35.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.69%. The short interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is 12.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.45 day(s) to cover.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Equinox Gold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares have gone up 67.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.67% against 18.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $245.1 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 0 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $259.3 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $245.13 million and $381.2 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -272.70% in 2023.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Equinox Gold Corp. insiders own 8.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.21%, with the float percentage being 54.87%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 247 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 29.08 million shares (or 9.32% of all shares), a total value of $95.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF owns about 15.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.66 million, or about 3.47% of the stock, which is worth about $34.97 million.