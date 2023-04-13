The Time Is Right To Purchase Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI)

During the recent session, Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.81% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the MRAI share is $1.74, that puts it down -91.21 from that peak though still a striking 24.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $20.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 62800.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 29.88K shares over the past three months.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MRAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) trade information

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) registered a 5.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.81% in intraday trading to $0.91 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.54%, and it has moved by -1.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.17%. The short interest in Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) is 37390.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 69.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, MRAI is trading at a discount of -229.67% off the target high and -229.67% off the low.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.80% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.15 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.24 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.22 million and $5.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 47.10% and then jump by 48.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 17.60% in 2023.

MRAI Dividends

Marpai Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI)’s Major holders

Marpai Inc. insiders own 50.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.20%, with the float percentage being 4.41%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.36 million shares (or 1.70% of all shares), a total value of $0.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41028.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29540.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marpai Inc. (MRAI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 71725.0, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $74594.0.