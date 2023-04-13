The Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) Stock Jumped 1.99% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s traded shares were 3.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.08% or $2.47. The 52-week high for the ROKU share is $118.29, that puts it down -87.94 from that peak though still a striking 39.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.26. The company’s market capitalization is $8.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.93 million shares over the past three months.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. ROKU has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 31 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.4.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

Roku Inc. (ROKU) registered a 4.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.08% in intraday trading to $62.94 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.73%, and it has moved by 1.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.48%. The short interest in Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is 13.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.04, which implies an increase of 11.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, ROKU is trading at a discount of -42.99% off the target high and 42.8% off the low.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Roku Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roku Inc. (ROKU) shares have gone up 21.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.79% against -11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -636.80% this quarter and then drop -57.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $707.25 million as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $769 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $733.7 million and $764.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.60% and then jump by 0.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.40%. While earnings are projected to return -311.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 43.00% per annum.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders