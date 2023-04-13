The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR): With The Stock Up 23.37 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the recent session, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s traded shares were 2.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $138.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.32% or -$9.36. The 52-week high for the PGR share is $149.87, that puts it down -7.98 from that peak though still a striking 23.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $106.35. The company’s market capitalization is $86.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.50 million shares over the past three months.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. PGR has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.37.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) trade information

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) registered a -6.32% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.32% in intraday trading to $138.79 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.22%, and it has moved by -2.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.19%. The short interest in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is 3.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $148.71, which implies an increase of 6.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $111.00 and $178.00 respectively. As a result, PGR is trading at a discount of -28.25% off the target high and 20.02% off the low.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Progressive Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) shares have gone up 12.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 59.61% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.30% this quarter and then jump 55.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.87 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.77 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.18 billion and $12.42 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.40% and then jump by 18.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.20%. While earnings are projected to return -79.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 28.64% per annum.

PGR Dividends

The Progressive Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Progressive Corporation is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)’s Major holders

The Progressive Corporation insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.97%, with the float percentage being 87.25%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,651 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 50.56 million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $6.56 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.45 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.64 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 17.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.03 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.26 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $1.54 billion.