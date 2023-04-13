The Future Belongs To Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. The company’s market capitalization is $14.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) trade information

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) registered a -1.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.06% in intraday trading to $0.09 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.96%, and it has moved by -32.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.57%. The short interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) is 2.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -43.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.15 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.47 million and $1.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.80% and then jump by 85.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.00%. While earnings are projected to return 27.20% in 2023.

ADMP Dividends

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s Major holders

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation insiders own 0.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.73%, with the float percentage being 7.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.48 million shares (or 4.32% of all shares), a total value of $1.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.77 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $0.42 million.