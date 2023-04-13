The Current Price For Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares were 15.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.33% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the CVNA share is $111.68, that puts it down -1108.66 from that peak though still a striking 61.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 26.52 million shares over the past three months.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Carvana Co. (CVNA) registered a -5.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.33% in intraday trading to $9.24 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.74%, and it has moved by 23.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.39%. The short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 47.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.61 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carvana Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares have gone down -49.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.36% against 14.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.10% this quarter and then jump 22.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.62 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.02 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.5 billion and $3.88 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -25.00% and then drop by -22.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.00%. While earnings are projected to return -865.40% in 2023.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Carvana Co. insiders own 10.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 118.82%, with the float percentage being 132.33%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 333 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 14.17 million shares (or 13.36% of all shares), a total value of $67.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.08 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 13.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. owns about 5.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.84 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $57.57 million.