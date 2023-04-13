The $21.14 Is The Price At Which Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s traded shares were 1.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.43% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the FLNC share is $26.78, that puts it down -26.68 from that peak though still a striking 76.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.96. The company’s market capitalization is $3.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) registered a 0.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.43% in intraday trading to $21.14 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.39%, and it has moved by 16.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.19%. The short interest in Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is 6.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.92 day(s) to cover.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fluence Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) shares have gone up 47.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.32% against -3.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 34.40% this quarter and then jump 37.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $399.94 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $496.3 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $342.72 million and $239.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.70% and then jump by 107.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 54.20% in 2023.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

Fluence Energy Inc. insiders own 34.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.87%, with the float percentage being 98.86%. Siemens Ag is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 39.74 million shares (or 34.20% of all shares), a total value of $681.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.85 million shares, is of Siemens Pension Trust E.V.’s that is approximately 16.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $323.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $12.7 million.