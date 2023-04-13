Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Has Been Rising 289.25% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the recent session, Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s traded shares were 0.74 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.94% or $0.73. The 52-week high for the SCLX share is $16.90, that puts it down -8.82 from that peak though still a striking 81.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.87. The company’s market capitalization is $2.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 659.02K shares over the past three months.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) registered a 4.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.94% in intraday trading to $15.53 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.25%, and it has moved by 95.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.32%. The short interest in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) is 1.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.46 day(s) to cover.

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

Scilex Holding Company insiders own 43.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.20%, with the float percentage being 9.13%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 16220.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $64717.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11817.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $47149.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 11817.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53188.0 market value.