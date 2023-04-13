Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Is Decrease -63.79%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s traded shares were 4.38 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.80% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the RIVN share is $41.90, that puts it down -193.01 from that peak though still a striking 12.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.58. The company’s market capitalization is $13.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 23.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.32 million shares over the past three months.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. RIVN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) registered a 0.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.80% in intraday trading to $14.30 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.23%, and it has moved by 8.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.79%. The short interest in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is 69.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.00, which implies an increase of 48.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, RIVN is trading at a discount of -207.69% off the target high and -11.89% off the low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rivian Automotive Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares have gone down -55.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.93% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.20% this quarter and then jump 7.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 148.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $630.03 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $957.11 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $95 million and $364 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 563.20% and then jump by 162.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 67.80% in 2023.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Rivian Automotive Inc. insiders own 12.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.01%, with the float percentage being 77.42%. Amazon.com, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 831 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 158.36 million shares (or 17.23% of all shares), a total value of $2.92 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 116.6 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 12.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.15 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. owns about 46.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.52 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22.86 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $752.19 million.