Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) Rose 64.32% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 31.91% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s traded shares were 3.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.09% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the PACB share is $14.20, that puts it down -31.6 from that peak though still a striking 64.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.85. The company’s market capitalization is $2.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.33 million shares over the past three months.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PACB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) registered a -2.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.09% in intraday trading to $10.79 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.01%, and it has moved by 23.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.09%. The short interest in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is 26.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.38, which implies an increase of 12.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, PACB is trading at a discount of -39.02% off the target high and 7.32% off the low.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) shares have gone up 87.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.14% against 9.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.38 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $38.79 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.17 million and $35.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.60% and then jump by 9.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.90%. While earnings are projected to return -57.60% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.00% per annum.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.72%, with the float percentage being 89.01%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 328 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 25.69 million shares (or 10.36% of all shares), a total value of $210.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $165.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 13.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $106.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.89 million, or about 4.81% of the stock, which is worth about $89.06 million.