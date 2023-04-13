Now Is A Good Time To Buy T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI)

During the last session, T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s traded shares were 2.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 100.00% or $1.91. The 52-week high for the IDAI share is $40.25, that puts it down -953.66 from that peak though still a striking 54.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $17.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 98.89K shares over the past three months.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) registered a 100.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 100.00% in intraday trading to $3.82 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 59.83%, and it has moved by 38.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.47%. The short interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) is 14280.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.88 day(s) to cover.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -32.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $560k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $620k by the end of Jun 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -31.30% in 2023.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

T Stamp Inc. insiders own 38.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.39%, with the float percentage being 8.80%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 4.02% of all shares), a total value of $0.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18431.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $44335.0.