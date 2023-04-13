Now Is A Good Time To Buy Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI)

During the last session, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s traded shares were 2.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. The 52-week high for the POAI share is $0.81, that puts it down -189.29 from that peak though still a striking 25.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $22.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 494.19K shares over the past three months.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. POAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) registered a -1.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.57% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.74%, and it has moved by -15.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.72%. The short interest in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 94.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, POAI is trading at a discount of -1685.71% off the target high and -1685.71% off the low.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $372k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $456k by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $350k and $314k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.30% and then jump by 45.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.20%. While earnings are projected to return 1.60% in 2023.

POAI Dividends

Predictive Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

Predictive Oncology Inc. insiders own 5.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.84%, with the float percentage being 6.16%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.13 million shares (or 2.68% of all shares), a total value of $0.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 0.90% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.