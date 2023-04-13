Now Is A Good Time To Buy Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT)

During the last session, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.15% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ONCT share is $1.87, that puts it down -567.86 from that peak though still a striking 7.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $17.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 452.14K shares over the past three months.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) registered a -5.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.15% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.89%, and it has moved by -65.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.60%. The short interest in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.34 day(s) to cover.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) shares have gone down -73.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.95% against 12.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -57.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $170k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $170k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $746k and $191k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -77.20% and then drop by -11.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.60%. While earnings are projected to return -32.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.00% per annum.

ONCT Dividends

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Major holders

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 8.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.81%, with the float percentage being 19.46%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 70 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.86 million shares (or 4.88% of all shares), a total value of $2.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.16 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 1.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (ONCT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.55 million.