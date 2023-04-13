Now Is A Good Time To Buy GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK)

During the last session, GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK)’s traded shares were 22.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 37.76% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the GCTK share is $3.75, that puts it down -38.89 from that peak though still a striking 92.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $12.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 million shares over the past three months.

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) trade information

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) registered a 37.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 37.76% in intraday trading to $2.70 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 840.44%, and it has moved by 583.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.69%. The short interest in GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) is 2900.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.14 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.90%. While earnings are projected to return -8.90% in 2023.

GCTK Dividends

GlucoTrack Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK)’s Major holders

GlucoTrack Inc. insiders own 33.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.31%, with the float percentage being 0.47%. Boston Financial Mangement LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 26372.0 shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $37184.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11500.0 shares, is of Alerus Financial NA’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $16215.0.