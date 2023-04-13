Now Is A Good Time To Buy First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC)

During the last session, First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s traded shares were 19.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.19% or -$0.31. The 52-week high for the FRC share is $171.09, that puts it down -1137.99 from that peak though still a striking 16.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.52. The company’s market capitalization is $2.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 36.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 33.22 million shares over the past three months.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) trade information

First Republic Bank (FRC) registered a -2.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.19% in intraday trading to $13.82 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.22%, and it has moved by -55.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -91.26%. The short interest in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is 8.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

First Republic Bank (FRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Republic Bank has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Republic Bank (FRC) shares have gone down -89.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -169.45% against -0.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -56.50% this quarter and then drop -93.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -33.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.17 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $890.21 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.4 billion and $1.51 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.20% and then drop by -41.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.60%. While earnings are projected to return 7.50% in 2023.

FRC Dividends

First Republic Bank is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for First Republic Bank is 1.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s Major holders

First Republic Bank insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.50%, with the float percentage being 99.18%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,058 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 20.56 million shares (or 11.45% of all shares), a total value of $2.51 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.6 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Republic Bank (FRC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $710.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.21 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $550.07 million.