Now Is A Good Time To Buy CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)

During the recent session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.44% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $8.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) registered a -4.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.44% in intraday trading to $0.17 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.56%, and it has moved by -30.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.05%. The short interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) is 63640.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.70%. While earnings are projected to return 386.70% in 2023.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

CN Energy Group. Inc. insiders own 23.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.08%, with the float percentage being 0.11%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 23900.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $4117.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 170.0 shares, is of Advisor Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8671.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1494.0 market value.