Now Is A Good Time To Buy Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG)

During the recent session, Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s traded shares were 2.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.84% or $1.31. The 52-week high for the CHGG share is $33.21, that puts it down -83.68 from that peak though still a striking 15.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.25. The company’s market capitalization is $2.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.08 million shares over the past three months.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) trade information

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) registered a 7.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.84% in intraday trading to $18.08 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.84%, and it has moved by 13.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.75%. The short interest in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is 10.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.11 day(s) to cover.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Chegg Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chegg Inc. (CHGG) shares have gone down -13.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.92% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.80% this quarter and then drop -8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $185.18 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $193.64 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $202.24 million and $194.72 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.40% and then drop by -0.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.60%. While earnings are projected to return -8.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CHGG Dividends

Chegg Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)’s Major holders

Chegg Inc. insiders own 2.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.75%, with the float percentage being 96.78%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 419 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 17.93 million shares (or 14.17% of all shares), a total value of $453.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.35 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $312.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chegg Inc. (CHGG) shares are Amcap Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 4.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $120.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.32 million, or about 3.45% of the stock, which is worth about $128.99 million.