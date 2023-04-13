Now Is A Good Time To Buy Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR)

During the last session, Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.40% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the BUR share is $12.87, that puts it down -2.55 from that peak though still a striking 51.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.09. The company’s market capitalization is $2.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 866.64K shares over the past three months.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) trade information

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) registered a 0.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.40% in intraday trading to $12.55 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.36%, and it has moved by 61.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.53%. The short interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) is 0.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.72 day(s) to cover.

BUR Dividends

Burford Capital Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)’s Major holders

Burford Capital Limited insiders own 14.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.43%, with the float percentage being 83.27%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.95 million shares (or 5.00% of all shares), a total value of $89.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.31 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $84.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) shares are Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd owns about 3.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.23 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $20.5 million.