Now Is A Good Time To Buy Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT)

During the last session, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares were 3.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.94% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the BTBT share is $3.09, that puts it down -89.57 from that peak though still a striking 67.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $129.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.38 million shares over the past three months.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) registered a -9.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.94% in intraday trading to $1.63 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.84%, and it has moved by 39.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.85%. The short interest in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is 9.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.23 day(s) to cover.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -257.10% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -66.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.9 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.39 million and $8.57 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -41.00% and then drop by -6.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.20%. While earnings are projected to return 34.40% in 2023.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 13 and April 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital Inc. insiders own 0.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.04%, with the float percentage being 17.18%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.9 million shares (or 2.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.73 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 2.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF owns about 1.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $0.6 million.