Now Is A Good Time To Buy Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD)

During the recent session, Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s traded shares were 28.24 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 85.81% or $0.46. The 52-week high for the AUUD share is $2.20, that puts it down -122.22 from that peak though still a striking 58.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $6.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 47750.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 26.59K shares over the past three months.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AUUD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) registered a 85.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 85.81% in intraday trading to $0.99 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 89.42%, and it has moved by 2.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.00%. The short interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) is 66120.0 shares and it means that shorts have 7.87 day(s) to cover.

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -120.00% this quarter and then jump 21.40% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $590k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Mar 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.30%. While earnings are projected to return -261.30% in 2023.

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Auddia Inc. insiders own 21.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.16%, with the float percentage being 10.42%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 2.72% of all shares), a total value of $0.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC’s that is approximately 1.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Auddia Inc. (AUUD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 71444.0, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $95020.0.