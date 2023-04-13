Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC):The Stock Was Up 78.83 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s traded shares were 2.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the KC share is $10.13, that puts it down -21.17 from that peak though still a striking 78.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $2.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.49 million shares over the past three months.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. KC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.24% in intraday trading to $8.36 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.52%, and it has moved by 104.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 62.65%. The short interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 8.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.44, which implies an increase of 83.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.95 and $93.01 respectively. As a result, KC is trading at a discount of -1012.56% off the target high and -54.9% off the low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares have gone up 307.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.44% against 17.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.40% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $303.72 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $285.2 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $369.56 million and $369.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.80% and then drop by -22.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.80%. While earnings are projected to return -58.90% in 2023.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 06 and June 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.45%, with the float percentage being 19.45%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 140 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.93 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $41.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.7 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 4.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.99 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $9.01 million.