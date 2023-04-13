Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Has Dropped -66.93% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.78% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the JMIA share is $10.08, that puts it down -240.54 from that peak though still a striking 5.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.79. The company’s market capitalization is $287.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.17 million shares over the past three months.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) registered a 2.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.78% in intraday trading to $2.96 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.66%, and it has moved by -4.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.93%. The short interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is 10.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 1.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, JMIA is trading at a discount of -1.35% off the target high and -1.35% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.30%. While earnings are projected to return -4.80% in 2023.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Jumia Technologies AG insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.44%, with the float percentage being 20.44%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 158 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.38 million shares (or 9.39% of all shares), a total value of $30.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.86 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 1.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 6.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $2.77 million.