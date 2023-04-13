Is Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) Still A Buy After A -4.97% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s traded shares were 3.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.62% or -$1.65. The 52-week high for the W share is $119.96, that puts it down -252.2 from that peak though still a striking 17.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.11. The company’s market capitalization is $3.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.40 million shares over the past three months.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Wayfair Inc. (W) registered a -4.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.62% in intraday trading to $34.06 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.97%, and it has moved by 4.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.61%. The short interest in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is 25.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.03, which implies an increase of 30.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $108.00 respectively. As a result, W is trading at a discount of -217.09% off the target high and 17.79% off the low.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wayfair Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wayfair Inc. (W) shares have gone up 12.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.71% against 14.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.80% this quarter and then jump 49.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.75 billion as predicted by 29 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 29 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.09 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.99 billion and $3.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.20% and then drop by -6.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -44.60%. While earnings are projected to return -896.90% in 2023.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Wayfair Inc. insiders own 5.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 117.98%, with the float percentage being 124.66%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 418 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 12.18 million shares (or 14.36% of all shares), a total value of $400.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.53 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 12.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $346.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wayfair Inc. (W) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 6.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $228.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.5 million, or about 4.30% of the stock, which is worth about $115.09 million.