Is Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SRPT) -5.62% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s traded shares were 2.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $129.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.71% or -$7.86. The 52-week high for the SRPT share is $159.84, that puts it down -23.12 from that peak though still a striking 52.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $61.28. The company’s market capitalization is $11.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) trade information

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) registered a -5.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.71% in intraday trading to $129.82 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.62%, and it has moved by -10.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 53.92%. The short interest in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is 5.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.07 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $170.14, which implies an increase of 23.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $139.00 and $206.00 respectively. As a result, SRPT is trading at a discount of -58.68% off the target high and -7.07% off the low.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) shares have gone up 19.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.75% against 9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -15.00% this quarter and then jump 37.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $243.39 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $259.54 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $210.83 million and $233.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.40% and then jump by 11.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -56.30%. While earnings are projected to return -55.90% in 2023.

SRPT Dividends

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s Major holders

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.26%, with the float percentage being 94.41%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 564 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 8.03 million shares (or 9.13% of all shares), a total value of $1.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.03 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 6.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $781.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $273.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.27 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $259.24 million.