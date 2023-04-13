Is Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 32.21% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the RGLS share is $3.40, that puts it down -185.71 from that peak though still a striking 36.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.76. The company’s market capitalization is $15.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 36820.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 41.02K shares over the past three months.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RGLS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) registered a 32.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.21% in intraday trading to $1.19 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.68%, and it has moved by -2.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.67%. The short interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 78.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, RGLS is trading at a discount of -656.3% off the target high and -68.07% off the low.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares have gone down -30.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.75% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.00% this quarter and then jump 10.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.60%. While earnings are projected to return 42.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 39.60% per annum.

RGLS Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 3.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.39%, with the float percentage being 53.33%. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 17.25% of all shares), a total value of $3.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.19 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 2.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 15.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 9.27% of the stock, which is worth about $2.1 million.