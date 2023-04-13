Is Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) On Track To Post A -2757.14% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.56% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the INFI share is $1.76, that puts it down -1157.14 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $11.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. INFI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) registered a -8.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.56% in intraday trading to $0.14 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.67%, and it has moved by -24.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.94%. The short interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is 0.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.15, which implies an increase of 93.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.30 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, INFI is trading at a discount of -2757.14% off the target high and -114.29% off the low.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) shares have gone down -87.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.00% against 12.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -47.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $350k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $652k and $686k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -54.00% and then drop by -49.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.60%. While earnings are projected to return 6.00% in 2023.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 2.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.28%, with the float percentage being 30.95%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 89 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 6.35 million shares (or 7.11% of all shares), a total value of $3.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.31 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $1.5 million.