Is Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG)’s traded shares were 4.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -22.13% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the BNRG share is $17.33, that puts it down -846.99 from that peak though still a striking 53.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.86. The company’s market capitalization is $32.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 513.00K shares over the past three months.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) trade information

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) registered a -22.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -22.13% in intraday trading to $1.83 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 84.85%, and it has moved by 37.49% in 30 days. The short interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) is 1240.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

BNRG Dividends

Brenmiller Energy Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in May. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG)’s Major holders

Brenmiller Energy Ltd insiders own 64.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.15%, with the float percentage being 37.27%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.59% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s that is approximately 0.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.