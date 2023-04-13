Is Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s traded shares were 25.17 million. The company’s market capitalization is $87.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.05 million shares over the past three months.

Arrival (ARVL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ARVL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Arrival (ARVL) registered a -4.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.76% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.73%, and it has moved by -35.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.32%. The short interest in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is 15.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.37, which implies an increase of 97.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.37 and $5.37 respectively. As a result, ARVL is trading at a discount of -4375.0% off the target high and -4375.0% off the low.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -644.40% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -825.00% in 2023.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Arrival insiders own 49.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.63%, with the float percentage being 27.17%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 15.89 million shares (or 2.08% of all shares), a total value of $2.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.66 million shares, is of Two Sigma Investments, LP’s that is approximately 0.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arrival (ARVL) shares are BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ) owns about 1.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.5 million, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.