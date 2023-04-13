Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR)

During the last session, Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s traded shares were 1.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.20% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the VTNR share is $18.10, that puts it down -100.44 from that peak though still a striking 39.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.42. The company’s market capitalization is $731.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.05 million shares over the past three months.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. VTNR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) registered a -1.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.20% in intraday trading to $9.03 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.10%, and it has moved by 11.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.99%. The short interest in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) is 22.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.04, which implies an increase of 30.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, VTNR is trading at a discount of -66.11% off the target high and 11.41% off the low.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vertex Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) shares have gone up 21.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 891.67% against 3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 312.50% this quarter and then jump 134.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $759.56 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $848.88 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $40.22 million and $991.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,788.70% and then drop by -14.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.80%. While earnings are projected to return 50.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Vertex Energy Inc. insiders own 14.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.34%, with the float percentage being 62.68%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.17 million shares (or 12.12% of all shares), a total value of $56.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.93 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 8.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $11.27 million.