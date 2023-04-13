Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR)

During the last session, Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s traded shares were 10.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 28.86% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the YVR share is $0.75, that puts it down -294.74 from that peak though still a striking 31.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.31 million shares over the past three months.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) trade information

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) registered a 28.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28.86% in intraday trading to $0.19 this Wednesday, 04/12/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.33%, and it has moved by 12.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.59%. The short interest in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) is 0.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.00, which implies an increase of 99.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, YVR is trading at a discount of -11478.95% off the target high and -11478.95% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.80%. While earnings are projected to return -82.60% in 2023.

YVR Dividends

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)’s Major holders

Liquid Media Group Ltd. insiders own 16.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.75%, with the float percentage being 0.90%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 86087.0 shares (or 0.45% of all shares), a total value of $15151.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20298.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3572.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 14232.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3118.0 market value.